Argument Between Roommates in St. Cloud Leads to Gunshot Wound

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police say a fight between two roommates left one of them with a gunshot wound Saturday around 1 a.m.

Investigators say 32-year-old Ian Hoffarth and his 30-year-old roommate got into an argument on the 6000 block of Cape West Court when one of them revealed a gun. During the argument the gun struck Hoffarth in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. After being treated Hoffarth was booked into the Stearns County Jail where he is being held for threats of violence.

The details of the shooting are currently under investigation.