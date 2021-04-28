Armed Robbery at JC Penney in St. Cloud Under Investigation

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police were called to JC Penney after one man was allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call just after 3 p.m. at the Crossroads Center where the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Upon arrival, the officers learned that the suspect went to the jewelry department, displayed a handgun to a female employee, threatened the clerk and demanded jewelry.

Early investigations by authorities revealed that the suspect had initially been in the store around 12:30 p.m., left the store and then returned later.

The Police Department says that the suspect is described as a black male in their thirties, dressed in a black jacket over a white shirt, a white baseball cap and a black face mask. The man is standing approximately 5’8-5’10” tall.

The robbery is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.