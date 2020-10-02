Armed Robbery at Speedway Gas Station in St. Cloud Under Investigation

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police were called to a Speedway gas station after two men were allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call just before 10 p.m. at the location in the 10 Block of 14 th Avenue N.E.

Upon arrival, the officers learned that the suspects entered the store and threatened the two staff members and demanded money. The suspect with the gun then walked behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The two men fled the area on foot and the officers were unable to locate the suspects. The robbery is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200