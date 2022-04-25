There’s An Electric Vehicle Expo Saturday at Lake George in St. Cloud

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

This Saturday, April 30th you can learn, drive and ask questions to electric vehicle experts at the Electric Vehicle Expo at Lake George.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. organizers from Recharge Minnesota say you can enjoy food, electric bicycle demos from Minnesota’s ATV Big Air Tour as well as a demo from St. Cloud Technical College’s robotics team.

The event is free and open to anyone in the community.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says electric vehicles are a significant part of St. Cloud’s sustainability framework plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information visit Recharge Minnesota’s website.