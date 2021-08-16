Aug 16, 2021

ATV Crash In “No Motorized Vehicle Zone” Leaves One Dead

Nyah Adams / News Director

Stearns County deputies responded to a fatal ATV crash on Wobegon trail that left one Sauk Centre man dead.

Police say around midnight on August 15th, they arrived at the scene where they found 23-year-old Kolten Kuhlman, 35-year-old Margret Stepan, and 50-year-old Scott Nathe all of Sauk Centre severely injured on a path marked “no motorized vehicles.” Nathe was unconscious and not breathing upon police arrival, and later died at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Deputies were informed that a fourth victim, Wilder Kuhlmann of Sauk Centre was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Kuhlmann was later airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital from the Sauke Centre Hospital for further treatment.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the crash by Sauk Centre and Melrose ambulance and Life Link and North Air Care Helicopters.

