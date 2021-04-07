ATV Crash with Injuries in Krain Township

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an ATV crashed on Saturday night in Krain Township.

Deputies responded after a caller reported that two people were trapped in the ATV with injures.

Sixty-four-year-old James Hiltner of Freeport was able to free himself from the ATV and then tried to lift the ATV off of 52-year-old Jean Enowmbitang.

The two individuals were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of their injures. The man was taken by ambulance and the woman was transported by Life Link.

Authorities believe the two were under the influence when the crash occurred and the investigation is still ongoing.