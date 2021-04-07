AUDIO: SCSU Hockey Heads to Frozen Four After Send Off Celebration

By Nathan Daggett & Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Directors

The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Team was joined by an excited group of fans, students and faculty as the Huskies were celebrated with a send off on Monday morning.

St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker, Athletics Director Heather Weems, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis and Head Coach Brett Larson all spoke at the Huskies send off.

You can listen to game LIVE on 88.1 FM KVSC with coverage starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Huskies Send-Off Audio Story