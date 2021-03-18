Mar 18, 2021
Audio: St. Cloud Vaccination Site Opens at River’s Edge Covention Center
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
Governor Walz announced on Tuesday that St. Cloud would launch a new community COVID-19 vaccination site at River’s Edge Convention Center.
Dr. Myles Spar, the National Medical Director for Vault Health says 1,000 shots of the Moderna vaccine will be given only on Wednesdays. Spar says Vault Health will operate the vaccination site for as long as the state needs them.
The Convention Center previously served as a pop-up location for the state’s Vaccine Pilot Program between January 21 and February 22.
River’s Edge Convention Center is still offering COVID-19 testing in one room along with the vaccinations in another.
Governor Walz was planning on visiting the new St. Cloud COVID-19 community vaccination site on Wednesday. The Governor’s visit was postponed because one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Minnesotans can sign up for the Vaccine Connector to help connect them to vaccine opportunities once it’s their turn.