Audio: St. Cloud Vaccination Site Opens at River’s Edge Covention Center

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Governor Walz announced on Tuesday that St. Cloud would launch a new community COVID-19 vaccination site at River’s Edge Convention Center.

Audio Story on COVID-19 Community Vaccination Site in St. Cloud

Interview with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis

Dr. Myles Spar, the National Medical Director for Vault Health says 1,000 shots of the Moderna vaccine will be given only on Wednesdays. Spar says Vault Health will operate the vaccination site for as long as the state needs them.

National Medical Director for Vault Health, Dr. Myles Spar



St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis

The Convention Center previously served as a pop-up location for the state’s Vaccine Pilot Program between January 21 and February 22.

River’s Edge Convention Center is still offering COVID-19 testing in one room along with the vaccinations in another.

Governor Walz was planning on visiting the new St. Cloud COVID-19 community vaccination site on Wednesday. The Governor’s visit was postponed because one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Minnesotans can sign up for the Vaccine Connector to help connect them to vaccine opportunities once it’s their turn.