Authorities arrest man with felony warrant in Cold Spring

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

COLD SPRING, Minn. — An executed search warrant in Cold Spring led authorities to arrest a man wanted by Stearns County.

On Wednesday, March 19, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Task Force identified an address in the City of Cold Spring where 24-year-old Larry Gene Mosley was believed to be staying.

Mosley had an active felony arrest warrant for domestic assault – strangulation.

The Stearns/Benton SWAT Team was deployed to execute the search warrant where Mosley was arrested without incident.

The subsequent investigation determined probable cause to charge him with an additional offense of violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.

Mosley is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail.