Authorities Identifying Woman Found in Benton County in Watab Township

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Authorities are trying to identify the body of a woman who was found laying on the ice in the Harris Channel of Watab Township early Thursday morning.

The Benton County Sherriff’s Office was called just after 7:45 a.m. to the channel area and found a woman laying on the ice. Foul play is not suspected and her body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office to be identified and to determine the cause of death.

The Sauk Rapids Fire department, Rice Police Department and Mayo ambulance assisted at the scene.