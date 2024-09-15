Bail set for man who killed his wife of more than 65 years

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ANNANDALE, Minn. — An Annandale man’s bail is set after killing his wife of more than 65 years and then calling 911 on Thursday morning.

Eighty-five-year-old Rodney Allen Andersen is charged with 2nd-degree intentional homicide for the murder of his 82-year-old wife, Janet Louise Andersen.

The Annandale Police Department were dispatched to the Andersen house on Knollwood Street West around 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 12th, after Andersen called 911 to report he’d stabbed his wife.

Officers came into the house to find her body surrounded by blood but still warm. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over medical care but despite life-saving efforts, officers pronounced her dead at the scene.

During his statement, Andersen said that he and his wife continuously argued and had a large argument that morning starting at 7 a.m. Andersen said he grabbed the knife from the butcher block and didn’t know how many times he had stabbed her, but knew it was at least once.

Bail is set at $1 million with conditions or $3 million without conditions.

Andersen is expected to return to court on Thursday, September 19th.