Bank Employees Held Hostage at Wells Fargo in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

UPDATE-10:30 p.m. The suspect has been arrested. St. Cloud police report all hostages are safe, and no one was injured. A press conference will be held at 11:30 p.m.

UPDATE-9 p.m. St. Cloud Police Lieutenant Lori Ellering reports a 4th hostage has been released and the situation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported.

UPDATE-7:42 p.m. A second hostage has been released from the Wells Fargo Bank in St. Cloud. FBI, SWAT still on scene negotiating.

UPDATE- 6:49 p.m. St. Cloud Police are reporting one hostage has been released to safety. Negotiations continue and still no reports of injuries.

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting employees are being held hostage the Wells Fargo Bank on 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Lieutenant Lori Ellering shared in a media update at 5:20 p.m. Thursday that it’s an active situation, which started at 1:48 p.m. in the afternoon. Dispatch received a report of possible robbery in progress at the bank, which is located at a busy intersection of 200 33rd Avenue South.

As of 6 p.m. the police, FBI and SWAT resources are working at the scene and are negotiating with the reported robbery suspect.

There are no reports of injuries or no specifics were given on the number of bank employees being held hostage. Police are asking people to stay away from the active situation. The nearby Costco parking lot has media and people waiting and watching the outcome.