Banned Book Week Kicks Off With Public Reading September 19th

By Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State is bringing back its annual Banned Books Week to celebrate the freedom to read.

Organizers say the week is aimed at current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.

The University Library Student Advisory Board says there will be a Censorship and Banned Books reading on Monday, September 19th at 4 p.m. in the Miller Center room 122.

The event is open to students, staff and the community.