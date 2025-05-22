Becker Man Charged with Drunk Driving and Failure to Render Aid

Delaney Lund / Reporter

SANTIAGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Becker Man made his first court appearance on Monday, May 19, 2025, after driving drunk and leaving the scene where a death had occurred.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, 2025, the Sherburne County dispatchers received a call from a concerned woman who said 35-year-old Jonathan Scafer had contacted her.

Schafer told the woman that his girlfriend, 23-year-old Julia Marthaler, jumped from the truck while he was driving.

Marthaler was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Commander Ben Zawacki, she died in the 5800 block of 140th Avenue Southeast in Santiago Township.

Schafer did not dial 911 after the incident. He told investigators he stopped to check on Marthaler, found her non-responsive, and panicked. He left the scene when he saw another vehicle approaching.

Investigators found Schafer at a park in Becker. They smelled alcohol coming from him and obtained a search warrant to get a blood sample, which revealed he was drunk at the time of the incident.

The investigation into her death continues, and further charges are possible.