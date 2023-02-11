Becky Schlegel Joins Granite City Radio Theatre Wednesday, March 15

Granite City Radio Theatre’s 11th season welcomes the talent of guest musician Becky Schlegel on Wednesday, March 15 at the Pioneer Place on 5th in St. Cloud.

Becky Schlegel

Becky Schlegel’s music draws on the influence of classic country, bluegrass, Americana and folk. She takes her listeners on a musical journey with her original songs with a voice that floats and soars. House band Collective Unconscious will bring their magic to the show too!

You can buy tickets for the March 15th and other dates RIGHT HERE.

KVSC’s 11th season of Granite City Radio Theatre at the historic Pioneer Place Theater and Veranda Lounge is a fun-filled evening of live music, comedic sketches, The Shades Brigade radio noir drama, the trivia challenge and a festive in-house vibe.

The live radio program, with you in the live audience begins sharply at 7:30 p.m.

The season finale show is Wednesday, May 3, with a very special guest!

