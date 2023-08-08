Benton County Sheriffs Investigating Three Benton County Fair Crimes

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving three crimes that happened at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Benton County Sheriffs say they received a theft report from a vendor at the Benton County Fair on Aug. 3 around 12:45 p.m.

The Epicure staff reported that sometime between closing their vendor booth on Aug. 2 and opening the booth the following morning, someone stole several bags of pasta.

While investigating, deputies found two other vendors experienced crime around the same time of Epicure’s report: the Ubetcha MN Grill and the Maid Rite building.

The Ubetcha MN Grill suffered damage to their building as a result of the suspect(s) forcing entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) damaged equipment, but the Grill reported no loss of money or property.

Deputies also found the suspect(s) forced their way into the Maid Rite building where they stole the start up cash.

All three crimes are actively being investigated.

Officers ask anyone with information about the crimes or the suspect(s) to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.