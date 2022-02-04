Feb 4, 2022

Betty Whiteout Named This Year’s Winner of MnDOT’s Name A Snowplow Contest

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

After plowing through nearly 60,000 votes, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is announcing the winners of the 2nd annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.

This years winner is Betty Whiteout from southwest Minnesota District 8.

Other winners are:

  • Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7
  • The Big Leplowski – District 4
  • Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District
  • Scoop Dogg – District 3 (St. Cloud is located in District 3)
  • Blizzard of Oz – District 2
  • No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1
  • Edward Blizzardhands – District 6

The MnDOT staff received over 22,000 name ideas and narrowed the list down to 50 finalists.

If you would like to see all 50 finalists visit here.

