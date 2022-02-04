Betty Whiteout Named This Year’s Winner of MnDOT’s Name A Snowplow Contest

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

After plowing through nearly 60,000 votes, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is announcing the winners of the 2nd annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.

This years winner is Betty Whiteout from southwest Minnesota District 8.

Other winners are:

Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7

– District 7 The Big Leplowski – District 4

– District 4 Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District

– Metro District Scoop Dogg – District 3 (St. Cloud is located in District 3)

– District 3 (St. Cloud is located in District 3) Blizzard of Oz – District 2

– District 2 No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1

– District 1 Edward Blizzardhands – District 6

The MnDOT staff received over 22,000 name ideas and narrowed the list down to 50 finalists.

If you would like to see all 50 finalists visit here.