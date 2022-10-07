Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in St. Cloud Thursday

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department says that on Thursday morning, around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person on a bicycle who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 12th St. North and 31st Avenue North.

The investigation determined that the bicyclist, a 15-year-old teenage boy from St. Cloud was biking westbound on 12th St North at 31st Avenue when he was struck by a car traveling northbound on 31st Avenue North. The vehicle was attempting to make a right turn to go eastbound on 12th St No and did not see the bicyclist.

The driver of the vehicle, 72-year-old fJoyce Cheeley from St. Cloud was cited because she failed to stop at a stop sign.

The bicyclist was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by a family member for non-life-threatening injuries.