Bicyclist Killed in Fatal Crash in Monticello

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A bicyclist was hit and killed by a semi-truck in Monticello on Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 54-year-old Andrew Reinke of Stanchfield was exiting Westbound Interstate 94 onto the ramp to go northbound on Highway 25.

Reinke then turned right when he made contact with the bicyclist at the intersection and crosswalk.

The bicyclist was identified as 71-year-old Gordon Anderson of Monticello. Deputies pronounced Anderson dead at the scene of the accident.