Bidding For DNR Online Land Sale Auction Begins Today

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has 10 rural and lakeshore properties for sale.

Anyone interested in bidding on the available properties needs to register for an account on MinnBid. You can also visit the DNR land sale webpage to obtain property data sheets, terms and conditions of sale, and instructions for participating in the MinnBid system.

The Properties located in Clearwater, Itasca, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Monday, July 10 through Monday, July 24.