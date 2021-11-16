Biennual Fire Hydrant Inspection Underway In St. Cloud

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

You may notice city crews working on fire hydrants in the next few weeks.

The city of St. Cloud has announced their annual fire hydrant inspection. The inspection is currently on-going and will continue through December.

St. Cloud currently operates and maintains 3,400 fire hydrants which are inspected every two years.

The test will flush the the water from the hydrant and test the flow of the water pressure. During these tests residents might experience brownish-rust colored water, but there are no health side-effects from the process.