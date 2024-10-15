Big Lake woman OK after wanting to commit “suicide by cop” at St. Cloud business

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Nobody was hurt at a downtown business when a woman with two knives said she wanted to commit “suicide by cop,” prompting police response.

St. Cloud police responded to the welfare check on 3rd Street North around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 13.

Nobody was inside the business besides the woman and an employee.

Officers negotiated with the 28-year-old woman from Big Lake for thirty minutes before she eventually surrendered and was brought to the hospital for evaluation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.