Blizzards Backyard Bash Happening Thursday, August 25th

By Alex Fern / Assist. News Director

The annual “Blizzards Backyard Bash” has been officially announced.

Organizers say the event takes place on Thursday, August 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Atwood Mall on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

As long as students bring their student ID, they will receive entry and will be able to freely explore all of the activities included in this event.

Including:

A Eurobungy trampoline

Free Food

Design your own plant pot

Students will also be able to meet the SCSU mascot, Blizzard.

This event is put on by several St. Cloud State institutions such as Greek Life and Husky Athletics.