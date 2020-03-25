Blood Drive at Camp Ripley Near Little Falls Friday

Due to a shortage of blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at Camp Ripley near Little Falls.

There are still slots open to donate during the drive on Friday, March 26th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Old Armory (Bldg. 15-1) in Camp Ripley. A photo ID or Donor card is required to donate.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment you can call 320-616-2715. If you cannot make it to this drive, you are encouraged to visit your local blood donation center.