Body Found Near St. Cloud Airport Has Been Identified

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Authorities have identified the man who was found dead near the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Saturday night.

According to Sheriff Joel Brott, the man has been identified as 25-year-old Tyler Ecklund.

His death is considered suspicious and investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency and is being assisted by St. Cloud Police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office at 763-765-3500.