Central Minnesota Libraries Offer Free Quarry Park Parking Passes

Nyah Adams / News Director

Typically, to park at the Quarry Park it is $5 for the day or $20 for the season.

But, in an effort to make the Quarry Park more accessible the Great River Regional Library and the Stearns County Parks Department, parking passes can be checked-out from participating Central Minnesota libraries.

Each library has two parking passes that can be checked-out at any time on a first come first serve basis.

Participating locations include: Albany, Belgrade, Cold Spring, Kimball, Melrose, Paynesville, Richmond, St. Cloud, Sauke Centre, and Waite Park.