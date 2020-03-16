Boys and Girls Club and Whitney Senior Center Provide Coronavirus updates

The Boys and Girls Club and Whitney Senior Center have announced updated plans moving forward to help combat COVID-19.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are offering free child care to emergency and health care workers beginning today (yesterday). The program will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mississippi Heights, Pine Meadow, and Madison schools. Parents will need to provide their children with their own lunch and snacks.

Meanwhile, the Whitney Senior Center announced in a press release today that they will stay closed to help slow the spread of the virus. However, individually packaged meals are being made available for pick up from 11:00-12:30 through the east door of the facility.