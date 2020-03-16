Mar 16, 2020
Boys and Girls Club and Whitney Senior Center Provide Coronavirus updates
The Boys and Girls Club and Whitney Senior Center have announced updated plans moving forward to help combat COVID-19.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are offering free child care to emergency and health care workers beginning today (yesterday). The program will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mississippi Heights, Pine Meadow, and Madison schools. Parents will need to provide their children with their own lunch and snacks.
Meanwhile, the Whitney Senior Center announced in a press release today that they will stay closed to help slow the spread of the virus. However, individually packaged meals are being made available for pick up from 11:00-12:30 through the east door of the facility.