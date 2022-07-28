Bremer Bank Breaks Ground On New Downtown St. Cloud Location

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Bremer Bank officially broke ground on its new branch location in downtown St. Cloud this week.

The bank is part of the $8 million Highbanks Plaza development at the southeast corner of Second Street South and Fifth Avenue South. The is the site of the former St. Cloud City Hall building which is being demolished. The new two-story branch will be nearly 20,000 square feet and was designed to complement the architectural style and historic context of the surrounding neighborhood.

Bremer President and CEO Jeanne Crain says while downtown may look different than when Bremer first opened its doors nearly 100 years ago, they remain committed to providing financial services to central Minnesota in a more modern and personalized environment.



Rendering provided

Bremer’s older St. Cloud branch across from Lake George will be bought by Granite Partners to become an innovation hub and headquarters for granite’s growth in the region.

They expect to employ upwards of 80 employees at the new location. The building is scheduled to be completed by next summer with a ceremonial groundbreaking event planned for August.