Bremer Bank to Celebrate Grand Opening

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Bremer Bank is scheduled to celebrate its grand opening at the former location of the St. Cloud City Hall.

The event occurs on Tuesday, August 15 at 4 p.m. in Downtown St. Clouds Highbanks Plaza located near 2nd St. and 5th Ave South. Remarks at the opening will be made by Bremer Bank CEO Jeanne Crain, and St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis.

Bremer’s two-story, 20,000-square-foot branch marks the continuation of the company’s nearly 100-year presence in St. Cloud. A short speaking program will begin at 4:15 p.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony