Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Highway Department will close the bridge on County Road 9 over Spunk Creek northwest of Avon on Wednesday, June 16. The bridge will be closed for an estimated 2 weeks while crews construct a new bridge.

A detour will be set up directing drivers to take County Road 155, County Road 3, and County Road 52. A map of the detour can be found below or on the Stearns County website.