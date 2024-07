By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SOUTH HAVEN, Minn. — A bridge near South Haven will close next week for a few months.

Starting Monday, July 8, the Wright County Highway 2 and Stearns County Highway 7 bridge over the Clearwater River will close to through traffic for a complete bridge replacement project.

A detour will be posted using Wright County Highway 2, State Highway 55 and Stearns County Highway 44.