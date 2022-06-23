Bridge Work on Highway 10 Near Sauk Rapids Starts Monday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving motorists who travel on Highway 10 near Sauk Rapids a heads up about a project that begins Monday and will continue through September.

Drivers will encounter lane closures and one-lane traffic in each direction northwest of Sauk Rapids as bridge work begins.

MnDOT is replacing a box bridge under both directions of Highway 10 at a stream located three miles northwest of Sauk Rapids between the Benton County Road 33 interchange and 66th Street Northeast.

During heavy traffic times drivers should seek alternate routes.

Landwehr Construction in St. Cloud is the prime contractor for the $1.5 million project that will reduce overall maintenance costs and improve drainage on Highway 10 northwest of Sauk Rapids.