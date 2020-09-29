Brainerd Man Arrested After Reportedly Stealing Vehicle and Fleeing to Crossroads Mall In St. Cloud Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A Brainerd man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle in St. Cloud on Monday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle just after 3 p.m.

The complainant told officers that an unknown man had stolen a lawn care company’s pickup truck and trailer from the 1400 Block of Northway Drive.

While receiving the call, officers observed the vehicle at 33rd Avenue North and 12th Street and tried to stop the it, but the man refused to stop.

A short time later, Waite Park Officers observed the stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the West Side of the Crossroads Center Mall and the suspect running into the Mall.

Just after 4 p.m. employees inside Macy’s saw a suspicious man who matched the description of the suspect. Officers then located the man and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Duffert of Brainerd. Duffert has several felony warrants for his arrest from other jurisdictions including burglary, theft, drugs and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

He was taken to the Stearns County Jail on the warrants and new charges relating to the theft of the motor vehicle and fleeing police.