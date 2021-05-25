May 25, 2021
SCSU Updates COVID-19 ‘Bring Huskies Home’ Policies
By: Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director
St. Cloud State University is updating students and the community on recent changes to important campus safety conditions and requirements related to COVID-19.
The following guidelines and protocols will be effective May 28:
- Masking will not be required for those who are fully vaccinated while on campus, with exception to facilities such as the Medical Clinic
- Space Capacity limits and physical distancing requirements will remain in effect
- As of May 23, the Self-Assessment tool is no longer required for students, faculty, staff, and visitors
- Signage with the new safety protocols will be refreshed throughout campus this week
- Social distancing measures will still be in effect for residence halls, laboratories, and other spaces.
For more information, visit the Bring Huskies Home Website. The university’s administration wants to thank everyone who supported and kept safety measures enforced.