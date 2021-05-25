SCSU Updates COVID-19 ‘Bring Huskies Home’ Policies

By: Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University is updating students and the community on recent changes to important campus safety conditions and requirements related to COVID-19.

The following guidelines and protocols will be effective May 28:

Masking will not be required for those who are fully vaccinated while on campus, with exception to facilities such as the Medical Clinic

Space Capacity limits and physical distancing requirements will remain in effect

As of May 23, the Self-Assessment tool is no longer required for students, faculty, staff, and visitors

Signage with the new safety protocols will be refreshed throughout campus this week

Social distancing measures will still be in effect for residence halls, laboratories, and other spaces.

For more information, visit the Bring Huskies Home Website. The university’s administration wants to thank everyone who supported and kept safety measures enforced.