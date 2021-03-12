Brush and Tree Removal Along Interstate 94 from Monticello and Clearwater Starting Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation would like to alert drivers that crews will begin to clear brush and trees along both sides of Interstate 94 between Monticello and Clearwater on Monday, March 15.

If you are headed in this area please watch for crews, slow down and obey traffic laws as both directions of I-94 will require shoulder closures.

MnDOT says the clearing will be done to prepare the area for infiltration pond construction and road work that will begin later this spring.