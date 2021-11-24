Nov 24, 2021
Buffalo Man Airlifted to HCMC After Head-On Crash Wednesday
Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter
A head on collision early Wednesday morning south of Buffalo has sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 22-year-old Donavan Wayne Baity of Buffalo was airlifted to HCMC after a crash just after 5 a.m.
Baity was headed westbound on Highway 55 and veered over the center line, at the intersection with County Road 14.
His Chevy hit a a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Joseph Clarence James of Becker.
He and his passenger from St. Cloud had non-life threatening injuries.