The Menu Serves Up Daisy the Great on June 9

KVSC’s The Menu brings you interviews with the music acts that you love. The episode airing June 2 features a conversation with Daisy the Great.

Daisy the Great is a Brooklyn-based indie band that’s probably most famous for the single “Record Player.” They’ve put out three EPs and three full albums in the past eight years and are currently on the road opening for Tash Sultana. They’ll take a break from that tour to headline a show at 7th Street Entry on Monday, June 15.

Tune in to hear KVSC’s Station Manager, Dan Seeger, interview Kelley and Mina from Daisy the Great.

That’s The Menu, airing Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s As Local As It Gets.