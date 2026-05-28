Minnesota Music Legend Tommy Stinson Is on The Menu on June 2

KVSC’s The Menu brings you interviews with the music acts that you love, and the episode airing June 2 features none other than the legendary Tommy Stinson.

Stinson was just a teenager when he became a founding member of the legendary Minneapolis band the Replacements. He went to form the bands Bash & Pop and Perfect. He also spent time in the official lineups of Guns N’ Roses and Soul Asylum.

Stinson is headlining live concerts in the area soon. He plays Turf Club on June 10 and Mineral Springs Brewery on June 11.

For this episode of The Menu, Stinson is interviewed by Jean, KVSC’s program director.

The Menu airs on Tuesdays at 4:30 PM (CT). You can hear it on 88.1 FM in the St. Cloud area or online at our website or on the TuneIn app.