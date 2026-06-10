Jun 10, 2026
The Menu Features an Interview with Mikaela Davis on June 16
KVSC’s The Menu brings you interviews with the music acts that you love. The episode airing June 16 features a conversation with Mikaela Davis.
Mikaela Davis is a singer-songwriter who first gained attention as the rare performance working in the indie space whose primary instrument is the harp. She’s released four full-length albums since 2012, including her latest, Graceland Way.
For this episode of The Menu, Davis is interviewed by Winston, a longtime member of the KVSC music department and current host of Soul Flight. They talk about Davis’s career, her latest album, and her current tour that includes a stop at 7th St Entry on Tuesday, June 16.
The Menu airs Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s As Local As It Gets.
Photo by Bobbi Rich, courtesy of Mikaela Davis