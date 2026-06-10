The Menu Features an Interview with Mikaela Davis on June 16

KVSC’s The Menu brings you interviews with the music acts that you love. The episode airing June 16 features a conversation with Mikaela Davis.

Mikaela Davis is a singer-songwriter who first gained attention as the rare performance working in the indie space whose primary instrument is the harp. She’s released four full-length albums since 2012, including her latest, Graceland Way.

For this episode of The Menu, Davis is interviewed by Winston, a longtime member of the KVSC music department and current host of Soul Flight. They talk about Davis’s career, her latest album, and her current tour that includes a stop at 7th St Entry on Tuesday, June 16.

The Menu airs Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s As Local As It Gets.

Photo by Bobbi Rich, courtesy of Mikaela Davis