Burtrum Woman Killed In Crash Monday Near Swanville

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

A Burtrum woman was killed early Monday morning after her car collided with a tractor truck just north of Swanville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Lashel Dawn Oliver was traveling eastbound on Highway 27 around 8:45 a.m. when she collided with the truck. The truck was driven by 20-year-old Tyler Lawrence Schreping from Freeport. Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Authorities say alcohol was not involved and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

