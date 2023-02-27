C. Willi Myles Comedy Performance at St. Cloud State University

KVSC invites you to laugh out loud as we welcome extremely funny guy, C. Willi Myles.

Originally hailing from Alabama, Myles is a St. Cloud State University alumnus who played football, majored in psychology and theater and now tours across the country and abroad with his popular comedy performances.

C. Willi Myles

We’re welcoming him back to Husky Nation for An Inspiring Evening with C. Willi Myles on Wednesday, April 5 in the Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall. The show starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the campus and community. This is a free, fun night to enjoy with friends or family.

C. Willi Myles has the gift of connecting people with one other through humor and storytelling that we can all relate to. After surviving his childhood growing up with nine sisters and one brother, Willi moved to Minnesota and brought his stories about growing up in the south and acclimating to the cold of Minnesota. He shares extremely funny, non-offensive stories and jokes and gives a unique spin to life’s everyday challenges by applying humor to them.



Referred to as “America’s Everyday Comedian,” his hilarious down-to-earth performance will convince you that Willi is truly comedy at its best! He considers some of his career highlights are performing at the Legendary Apollo in New York, and the Surf Ballroom in Iowa.

This performance is supported by KVSC’s listener members and the Minnesota Arts and Culture Legacy fund, as passed by voters in November 2008.

