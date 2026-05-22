Julian Taylor Guests on KVSC’s The Menu on May 26

KVSC’s The Menu is a new program that features original interviews with national acts. This week, Julian Taylor is on The Menu.

Photo by Lisa MacIntosh





Julian Taylor is a singer-songwriter based in Toronto. He first made his name of the frontman and primary songwriter with the band Staggered Crossing, which notched hit singles in their native Canada.

After the band dissolved, Taylor took some time off before launching a solo career. He’s been prolific ever since, releasing a new album on close to a yearly basis. His music mixes soul, folk, and roots rock into a sound all his own.

An acclaimed live performer,

For this episode of The Menu, Taylor is interviewed by Uncle Frank, one of the hosts of KVSC’s Root Cellar.

The Menu airs on Tuesdays at 4:30 PM (CT). You can hear it on 88.1 FM in the St. Cloud area or online at our website or on the TuneIn app.