Relive Granite City Radio Theatre Season 14

The 14th season of KVSC’s Granite City Radio Theatre was a momentous one. We introduced a new host, welcomed amazing musical guests, and even got a visit from an esteemed alumnus of Mystery Science Theater 3000.

You can revisit all the great music, gripping radio drama, ticklish trivia, and splendid comedy.

Check out the season 14 episodes below.

Season 14, Episode 1 (originally aired live on KVSC on October 29, 2025)

Featuring special musical guest Witness Trips

Season 14, Episode 2 (originally aired live on KVSC on March 4, 2026)

Featuring special musical guest Jaybee and special comedy guest Mary Jo Pehl.

Season 14, Episode 3 (originally aired live on KVSC on May 13, 2026)

Featuring special musical guest Matt Wilson.

Granite City Radio Theatre is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Featured photograph by Joseph Bigelow.