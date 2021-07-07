Camp Ripley Archery Hunt: Aug 20 Application Deadline

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Hunters can start applying for regular archery deer hunting at Camp Ripley near Little Falls. The application deadline is Friday, Aug. 20.

The format this year is a single three day event happening Oct. 29-31. A total of 2,500 permits will be made available and successful applicants must buy a valid archery license to participate.

To apply, resident hunters 21 years and older must provide a drivers license or public safety identification number. Non-resident hunters must apply using a valid drivers license number, public safety identification number, or DNR number from a recent Minnesota hunting or fishing license.

The application fee for the hunt is $14 per applicant. Hunters can choose from three options to apply for the Camp Ripley archery hunts:

In person at any one on 1,500 license agents located throughout Minnesota

By telephone at 888-665-4236

Online at gov/buyalicense

All applicants must be at least 10 years old prior to the hunt and anyone at least 12 years of age must have a firearms safety certificate or evidence of completing a firearm safety course in order to purchase an archery license.

Additional rules and instructions for this year’s hunt will be posted by early August on the DNR website.