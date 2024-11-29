Canadian Pacific Railroad Holiday Train to make stops in Wright County

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — The Canadian Pacific Railroad Holiday Train will make stops in Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale, and Eden Valley on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The train has hundreds of thousands of LED lights, and when it makes a stop performers entertain the crowds with music.

The train is scheduled to stop in Loretto at 4:30 p.m., Buffalo at 6 p.m., Annandale at 7:30 p.m., and Eden Valley at 9 p.m.

Although the times are not always one hundred percent accurate, the train tries to keep a tight schedule.

Guests planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early since the event usually draws a large crowd.

It is free to see the train. However, the purpose of the holiday train is to raise awareness of the need to support local food banks. Those who wish to donate are encouraged to do so either in person at the event or online on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train website.