Candlelit snow Walk at Lake Carlos State Park on January 31

CARLOS, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a candlelit hike at Carlos State Park.

The hike will be from 6-8 p.m. and will offer those who attend to a 1.3-mile-long nighttime trail.

The hike will begin at the beach parking lot at the end of the paved main park road.

Visitors will also be able to warm up with a cop up hot apple cider or cookies near a crackling bonfire.

This event is for all ages and free to attend however, parking permits are required and show shoes will be available for rent.

Attendees can purchase parking permits ahead of time on the DNR permit webpage or permits can be purchased in person for either a $7 day permit or a $35 annual permit.

Snowshoe availability can be confirmed at 320-993-3750.