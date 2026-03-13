Snow Emergency Issued for St. Cloud

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, MINN – The city of St. Cloud has issued a snow emergency that will be effective for 72 hours starting on Sunday, March 15 at 12:01 AM.

The National Weather Service predicts that ten to eighteen inches of snow will occur during this time period.

Parking regulations will remain in enforced during this time, as well as the towing of illegally parked vehicles.

The emergency will only be cancelled if favorable weather occurs and all roads are plowed to full width.