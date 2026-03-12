March 18 Marks Transit Employee Appreciation Day

By: Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Wednesday, March 18 is Transit Employee Appreciation day.

The St. Cloud Metro Bus is encouraging members who use Dial-a-Ride and Fixed route services to share their appreciation for the public transportation employees.

St. Cloud Metro Bus wrote in a media release that members can “thank a Metro Bus Operator, Dispatcher, Street Supervisor or whomever you would like to shout out.”

Those who would like to give their gratitude for St. Cloud’s public transportation can reach out by calling 320.251.1499, emailing info@stcloudmtc.com, send a message to the Metro Bus Facebook page, or give thanks in person.