By: Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Early Monday morning a canoe that was carrying three people capsized and left all three in the water.

St. Cloud Fire Department

The St. Cloud Fire Department says the incident occurred just south of St. Cloud at 3822 Clearwater Rd. near the Mississippi river.

There were three rescue boats sent out to action and all three canoer’s were recovered and treated for their injuries, including their cold related injuries as well.