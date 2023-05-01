Car Collides with Tractor on Highway 24

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

A car collided with a tractor on Saturday in Darwin, hospitalizing two.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, that the Meeker County Emergency Management received a call reporting a crash on Highway 24 and 701st Avenue east of Highway 24 in Darwin.

First responders evaluated the two people in the car, 18-year-old Garret Johnson of Duluth and a 16-year-old female who were both taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The driver of the tractor, 20-year-old Riley Reischl of Kimball was not injured in the crash and did not require any medical attention.